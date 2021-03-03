Armenian police warned of possible provocations at an opposition rally in Yerevan on Wednesday, March 3. The corresponding message was disseminated by press service departments.

“The police have received information that during the action scheduled for 16:00 on March 3, provocations are possible. We call for holding mass events exclusively within the framework of the law, refrain from illegal actions and not succumb to provocations, ”it was reported.

Law enforcers also called on citizens to comply with the requirements of the rule of law and show respect. The police officers, it is noted, will take all measures to ensure public order and safety within the framework of their legal powers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of state met with the leaders of the opposition Movement to Save the Motherland at the residence of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, reports Sputnik Armenia…

Representatives of the movement demanded an emergency meeting with Sargsyan the day before. It was reported that they intend to discuss with the President his position regarding the Chief of the General Staff of the country’s Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

On the same day, Sargsyan’s press service reported that the Armenian President decided not to sign the repeated petition of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to dismiss Gasparyan from office. In addition, it was clarified that the head of state appealed to the Constitutional Court to resolve the issue of the constitutionality of the law “On military service and the status of a serviceman” dated November 15, 2017.

On February 25, the Armenian Armed Forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan, who, in turn, saw this as an attempt at a coup, urging his supporters to take to the streets with protests, and Gasparyan to leave the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The Armenian opposition, for its part, also staged protests, demanding the resignation of the prime minister.

On the evening of March 1, Pashinyan addressed his supporters at a rally in the center of Yerevan. In particular, he called the demand of the General Staff of the Armed Forces about his resignation as a result of the influence of the former authorities. He also asked his compatriots for forgiveness for the mistakes made by the government.