The Armenian police said they did not receive a statement about the attack on the son of Prime Minister Pashinyan

The Armenian police said they did not receive a statement on the fact of the attack on the son of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Ashot, which became known on April 3. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the department.

“Such statements have not been received by the police,” the source said.

The attack on the son of the prime minister of the republic was previously reported by the speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan. He clarified that this happened on April 2. The day before, Mher Sahakyan, deputy of the country’s opposition party Dashnaktsutyun, according to Simonyan, hit Vladimir Vardanyan, head of the parliamentary commission on state and legal issues.

The speaker of the parliament called it a series of organized provocations, traces of which lead beyond the borders of Armenia. “The legal and political response to this will not be late,” he stressed.