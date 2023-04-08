Armenian police detain Russian wanted for desertion in Yerevan

On Friday, April 7, the Armenian police detained in Yerevan a Russian wanted in his homeland for desertion. This is reported RIA News.

It is specified that the detainee is 23 years old. He was put on the wanted list by Moscow law enforcement officers.

It is also noted that the prosecutor’s office and the initiator of the search were informed about the detention.

In September, it was reported that the authorities of Kazakhstan clarified the situation with the extradition of Russians evading mobilization. According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country, Marat Akhmetzhanov, the republic can extradite Russia only criminals declared on the international wanted list.