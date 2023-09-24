As Azerbaijan continues operations to reestablish control in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced his desire to reform his foreign policy and reduce his dependence on Russia. He called his alliance with Moscow “insufficient” to “guarantee” the security of ethnic Armenians. On the other hand, to address the peace treaty he will meet with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Alíev, in Granada, on October 5.

Azerbaijan continues this Sunday, September 24, with its operations to restore order in the separatist region of Nagorno Karabakh, occupied mainly by the ethnic Armenian population. Baku wants to reset the region after its lightning operation on Wednesday, which left at least 200 dead, according to Armenian separatists. Since that day, criticism of the Armenian government has generated protests by citizens in the streets.

Finally, this Sunday, September 24, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinián, spoke out. He declared that his country must fundamentally change its foreign and security policy, and questioned its historical alliance with Russia.

In an address to the nation broadcast on television this Sunday, Pashinyan assured that the country’s current security system “is not effective in defending the security and interests of Armenia.”

Several people, including members of the Armenian armed forces and refugees from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, gather at a checkpoint in the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 24, 2023. REUTERS – IRAKLI GEDENIDZE

On Wednesday neither Russian forces, which have a military base in Armenia, nor Armenian forces intervened in Nagorno-Karabakh, offering Azerbaijan a quick victory over the territory, which has raised concerns for the future of Armenians living there. Yerevan accused Russia of abandoning it in the face of the Azerbaijanis.

The prime minister also said that “some partners” are a threat to “the internal stability” of Armenia. Russia has been accused by some Armenian politicians of promoting the anti-government protests that have taken place in the capital and are expected to continue this Sunday.

For a few months now, relations between Moscow and Pashinyan have been tense, with Yerevan accusing its ally of prioritizing its Azerbaijani partner.

Towards new allies

Pashinián reaffirmed the independence of his country and his willingness to turn to new allies.

The deep meaning of what has happened to us in recent years is the following: Will Armenia be a sovereign, free and democratic country, or a frightened province? he asked.

“The Armenian citizen will win in his fight for independence, sovereignty, democracy, happiness and freedom,” he said.

Pashinián said he wanted to broaden the spectrum of his allies, “cooperating with all partners who are willing to take mutually beneficial steps” (referring to Western countries).

“In response to these actions, we call on our colleagues to respect our State and our sovereignty (…) We call on the international community to declare its firm support for the independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and democracy of Armenia. We will take all measures for the defense of our independence,” he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the UN Security Council during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, on September 20, 2023. © Getty Images/Spencer Platt/Via AFP

For his part, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, accused Western countries on Saturday, during his speech at the UN, of “pulling strings” to undermine Russian influence in the region, adding, “unfortunately, from time to time when, the Armenian leaders have added fuel to the fire.

The presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet

The Security Council of Armenia reported that the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinián, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Alíev, will meet on October 5 in the Spanish city of Granada with the aim of discussing the signing of a treaty of peace between both countries. The leaders of France and Germany will also participate, as well as the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armén Grigorián, will travel to Brussels this Tuesday to prepare for the meeting, the official statement states.

There will be evacuation of Armenians

On the other hand, the authorities of Nagorno Karabakh promised this Sunday the prompt evacuation of some of the Armenians who live in the region and who do not want to be left facing this new situation.

“Families who have been left homeless as a result of recent military actions and wish to leave the republic will be sent to Armenia with the protection of Russian peacekeeping forces,” they announced in the statement from the Information Center of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno. Karabakh.

In his speech, the Armenian Prime Minister continued to denounce the “danger of ethnic cleansing” for the Armenians of Karabakh.

“If real conditions for the life of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians in their own homes and effective protection mechanisms against ethnic cleansing are not created, then the chances will increase that Karabakh Armenians will see exile as the only way out,” he said. .

“All responsibility in the event of such developments lies with Azerbaijan and the Russian peacekeepers,” he said.

With EFE and AFP