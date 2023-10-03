After brief debates, Armenian parliamentarians voted on October 3 in favor of joining the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC). Yerevan maintains that it seeks to protect itself from possible “aggression” by Azerbaijan, which recently claimed control of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and caused the depopulation of the place. However, the measure also opens the way to a possible arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Armenian soil. The decision arouses the ire of Moscow.

A measure that distances Armenia from Russian influence. The Parliament of the Caucasus country ratified this Tuesday, October 3, the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC), therefore it falls under the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague.

The bill was approved by 60 votes in favor and 22 against in the National Assemblywhere Prime Minister Nikol Pashinián’s Civic Contract party has the absolute majority, so the initiative was endorsed after three quick debates.

Now, the decision must be presented to the president of Armenia, who will have to prepare a ratification document to present to the secretary general of the United Nations (UN). The measure will come into force 60 days after this validation, explains the local press.

Armenia had already begun the process of joining the ICC more than 20 years ago, but in 2004 its Constitutional Court ruled that the Rome Statute contradicted the country’s Magna Carta.which left the process on pause.

But since then, the Constitution has been amended twice, and last March the Constitutional Court ruled that the obligations of signatories outlined in the Rome Statute are in line with the current Constitution.

Create “additional guarantees for Armenia”

Armenian officials argue that their decision is motivated by what they call Azerbaijan’s “aggression.”

And the Parliament took this step after more than three decades of Yerevan disputing the separatist region of Nagorno Karabakh against Baku, the enclave fell into the hands of Azerbaijani forces on September 20. A historical moment, which represents the end of a turbulent independence and caused the exodus of almost the entire population, the majority of whom were ethnic Armenians.

Joining the ICC would “create additional guarantees for Armenia” against Azerbaijan, argued Eghiche KirakosianArmenian official responsible for international justice affairs, at the opening of the debates this Tuesday.

Ratification of the Rome Statute guarantees that a possible invasion of Armenia “will fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC,” which will have a “deterrent effect,” Kirakosian added.

Yerevan has signaled that its measure addresses what it sees as war crimes committed by Azerbaijan in a long-running conflict, although the ICC’s jurisdiction will not be retroactive.

But joining the Hague court also means the approach towards the West by Moscow’s former ally in the defunct Soviet Union and that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, could be detained on Armenian territory.

An arrest warrant from that court weighs on the Kremlin leader, which accuses him of war crimes, for the so-called “deportations”, the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russian soil, in the midst of the invasion that he ordered against Ukraine from the February 24, 2022. Moscow dismissed the jurisdiction of the court, whose arrest ruling was issued in March 2023.

“We have questions about the current leaders of Armenia”

The decision of the Armenian Legislature aroused the fury of Moscow, a traditional ally of Yerevan, but with which relations have become considerably tense, especially in recent weeks, after the events that occurred in Nagorno Karabakh.

Russia had peacekeepers deployed in the area, but Armenia accused the military power of “abandonment” and not acting in the face of the surprise 24-hour offensive that ended on September 20 with the surrender of local forces.

“Armenia is our ally, a friendly country, our partner (…) But at the same time, we will have additional questions for the current leaders of Armenia. We continue to believe that this is the wrong decision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. .

The Russian Government stressed that the mere fact of considering joining the ICC was already an “extremely hostile” act.

This is not the kind of decision we expect from an ally (…) We have questions about the current leaders in Armenia, Peskov added.

Russian-Armenian ties are going through a period of turbulence. Yerevan, which had moved closer to the West in recent months, insists it was let down during Azerbaijan’s recent offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, something the Kremlin denies.

Additionally, Moscow blames Yerevan for damaging ties between the two countries by embracing the West, including hosting US troops for joint military exercises.

It remains unclear whether the Armenian government could also withdraw its country from the Moscow-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization, a group of several former Soviet nations and other alliances led by Russia.

Armenia is also home to a Russian military base and border guards from Moscow help patrol Armenia’s border with Turkey.

With Reuters, AP and EFE