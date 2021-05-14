The Armenian parliament on Friday, May 14, adopted a statement about the “crisis situation in the border regions” against the background of the incident on the border with Azerbaijan.

The statement was drawn up by the “Prosperous Armenia” faction and adopted unanimously, reports “Sputnik. Armenia“.

“The National Assembly adopted a statement on the crisis situation in the border regions, especially in Syunik, Gegharkunik, Vayotsdzor, existing problems, ways to solve them, border protection and security problems,” said Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Alen Simonyan.

The Armenian parliament in connection with the situation at the border on the initiative of the opposition faction “Prosperous Armenia” decided to hold an extraordinary session on Friday.

During the meeting, Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that he had sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request for assistance, including military, due to the situation in the Syunik region on the border with Azerbaijan.

The day before, Yerevan accused Baku of encroaching on the country’s sovereign territory. According to the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the state border of Armenia, going 3.5 km inland, and are trying to surround Lake Sevlich.

According to the trilateral agreement, a road connecting Baku with the Nakhichevan exclave and Turkey should pass through this region. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has warned that he is ready to lay a transport corridor even by force.