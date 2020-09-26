The Yerevan court arrested the chairman of the Prosperous Armenia opposition party Gagik Tsarukyan. Reported by Interfax…

The leader of the Armenian opposition was charged with organizing pre-election bribes. According to the country’s National Security Service (SNB), incidents of bribery in the ranks of the party took place during the 2017 parliamentary elections.

The politician’s lawyer announced his intention to appeal the court decision. Tsarukyan himself expressed the opinion that the case against him is politically motivated.

In June, Tsarukyan became a defendant in three criminal cases. The first deals with the companies of the deputy in the field of gambling business, due to illegal activities of which the budget received less than 60 million dollars. The second is connected with bribes, the third – with the misappropriation of land plots. On June 16, he was deprived of his parliamentary immunity.

Prosperous Armenia is the second largest faction in the national assembly after the ruling My Step bloc.