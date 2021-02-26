Ishkhan Saghatelyan, coordinator of the Armenian opposition Movement to Save the Motherland, urged reserve officers to join the protesters and bring tents with them to spend the night in front of the parliament building, reports RIA News…

At the moment, the column of demonstrators is in the area of ​​the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the country. Opposition supporters are demanding that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan be brought to justice. The meeting near the Armenian parliament is scheduled for 17:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time).

The mass transfer of reserve soldiers to the side of the protesters has not yet been reported. Journalists estimate the number of protesters at several thousand people.

On February 25, the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Pashinyan and the country’s government. A special statement of the General Staff was signed by all the leadership, as well as the commanders of large military formations and the heads of all directorates.

Later, the demands of the military were supported by the police, while the special services remained on the side of the current government. The prime minister described the situation as an attempted military coup. He called on his supporters to immediately go out into the streets to prevent a violent change of power.

Protests demanding Pashinyan to leave his post have continued in Armenia since the end of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The opposition forces accuse the prime minister of betraying the national interests of the country; they created the Movement for the Salvation of the Motherland, which included representatives of 17 parties and organizations. Pashinyan said that he was clean before the people.