Armenian opponent Robert Kocharyan’s party has challenged the partial results of this Sunday’s legislative elections, which give a wide victory to the premier, Nikol Pashinyan, who claimed victory.

“The Armenian bloc (Kocharyan’s electoral alliance) sets itself the objective of carefully examining the alleged frauds. And while these questions do not receive satisfactory answers, the bloc will not recognize the results of the elections,” the party said in a statement.

