Armenian NPP disconnected from country’s power grid due to system accident

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was disconnected from the country’s energy system due to an accident in the system. This was reported by the press secretary of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Sona Harutyunyan on her Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) (belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

“As a result of an accident in the electric power system, the NPP was disconnected from the system. At the moment, the power supply to the system has been restored. The reasons for the incident are being investigated,” Harutyunyan wrote.

Azerbaijan called for the cessation of the activities of the Armenian nuclear power plant in Metsamor in 2012, when the permanent representative of the republic to the UN, Agshin Mehdiyev, made a corresponding request to the Security Council of the organization, indicating that the plant’s service life had expired and its activities threatened the security of the entire region.