The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, which was shut down after the accident, was connected to the power grid

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been reconnected to the grid and resumed its operations. This was reported by the press secretary of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Sona Harutyunyan on her Facebook page. (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

“The connection was made at 14:05. The Armenian NPP will soon be operating at full capacity,” she said.

The nuclear power plant in the city of Metsamor was disconnected from the country’s power grid as a result of an accident following a lightning strike. Several districts of Yerevan were without power for 15 minutes, but power was quickly restored.

Azerbaijan had previously insisted on the need to stop the operation of the Armenian NPP. The country’s permanent representative to the UN, Agshin Mehdiyev, made a corresponding request back in 2012, emphasizing that the power plant’s service life had expired and its activities threatened the security of the entire region.