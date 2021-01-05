During the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, 3,360 Armenian servicemen were killed, said the country’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan.

“From the beginning of the war to the present day, forensic medical examinations of the bodies or remains of 3,360 dead servicemen, over 2,500 forensic genetic examinations have been carried out,” he wrote in Facebook on Monday, January 4th.

Tarasyan said that 461 dead were identified using a genetic analyzer. The Minister also thanked the staff of the Scientific and Practical Center of Forensic Medicine for the work done.

It was reported earlier that over 130 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of Armenia. More than 47.1 thousand residents returned to their homes.

On December 31, about 1,000 residents of Stepanakert launched sky lanterns in memory of the victims of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The action took place at the memorial.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an agreement on November 9 to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10.

The document also provides for a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers were brought into the region.