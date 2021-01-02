Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan confirmed the death of 3,330 people from the Armenian side during the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh from September 27 to November 9. She wrote about this on January 2 on her Facebook page.

According to her, as of January 1, 3330 bodies of the victims were examined. “Since the beginning of the war, 1441 samples have been taken from the bodies and remains of the dead to identify and identify bodies, and 871 samples are under investigation,” she said.

We managed to identify 436 bodies, 66 individuals have been identified in the last 10 days. Work on the identification of the bodies of the victims continues.

On December 31, about 1,000 residents of Stepanakert launched sky lanterns in memory of the victims of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The action took place at the memorial.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an agreement on November 9 to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10.

The document also provides for a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of a number of regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees to Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers were brought into the region.