The greatest merit of Joe Biden’s historic statement on the genocide of the Armenian people, is the word itself, recognition.

When crimes are transparent beyond the haze of lies and covers emerge justice and calm. It is a necessary condition to affirm the future and to pacify. The litigation with Turkey is because, by denying that tragedy, it has eternalized the drama in the victims.

In 1914, during the Ottoman Empire, prior to the Turkish Republic, they were more than a million and a half Armenians murdered. That massacre was the first holocaust of the last century. Historians point out that the darkness that sought to hide that horror was what fueled the Nazi genocide against the Jewish people. Hitler supposed that he would achieve the same silence in the face of his crimes.

Turkey will now have to adapt to another reality. Biden’s decision adds a significant back to this centennial claim. It will promote a profound turn in the international community to protect the Armenian people’s demand for justice, regardless of what happens and should happen in the courts.

At the political level this step has several meanings. Tear down the privileged relationship that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had built with Donald Trump’s White House and from which he got the green light to crack down on the Kurdish people in Syria, a central US ally in the fight against the ISIS mercenary terrorist gang.

The US president shortly before the release of the statement on the Armenian genocide. Reuter

One must remember a speech by Biden at Harvard, during the administration of Barack Obama, which triggered an incident with Ankara. The then US vice president denounced in that message that the Turkish regime constituted one of the ISIS financiers, also with military supplies, to do the dirty work against the Kurds. These complaints were endorsed by the independent press, which was censored and closed by the regime.

The announcement about the genocide and its perpetrators also comes as Turkey seeks to recalibrate its relationship with the West with gestures such as the unexpected support for Ukraine to join NATO. Such a possibility is a nightmare for the Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin and explains, in part, the reason for the immense deployment of troops that the Kremlin highlighted until a few hours ago on the border with that country.

Turkey, which is the most important and most rebellious player in its area within the Atlantic Alliance, thus broke its strategic partnership with Moscow carved out in the Syrian war. Thus, without Russia or the US and with a growing economic crisis, for Turkey and its government it is a moment of weakness without the ability, this time, to silence the booming voice of history.