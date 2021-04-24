Armenia welcomes the recognition by US President Joe Biden of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire. This was announced on Saturday, April 24 in Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia…

According to the department, the message of the US President continues the American tradition, “aimed at upholding truth and justice.”

“We welcome President Biden’s message on the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in which the US President clearly points out that the mass atrocities committed against the Armenian people at the beginning of the 20th century are genocide,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that “the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian genocide is a universal human issue.”

“Today, the US authorities have unequivocally reaffirmed their commitment to protecting human rights and the principles of humanity,” the department stressed.

Earlier on April 24, Biden called the events of the early 20th century in the Ottoman Empire “the Armenian genocide.” Biden’s predecessors as head of state avoided using the term.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Ottoman Empire persecuted the Armenian population. According to a number of historians, over 1.5 million Armenians were killed in 1915. The fact of genocide was recognized by more than 20 countries, Ankara rejects the very term “genocide”, claiming that in those years there was a fratricidal war and great losses were suffered by each side of the conflict.

The Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide in Armenia is annually celebrated on April 24.