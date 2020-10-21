Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in Moscow on a short-term working visit.

The representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan announced this on her official Facebook page.

Earlier it became known that the minister’s plans also include a visit to the United States and a meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

According to preliminary data, Pompeo and Mnatsakanyan are to meet on October 23.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the republic’s authorities are ready to meet with representatives of Armenia in Moscow to find peaceful ways to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.