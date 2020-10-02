Representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan urged the country’s population not to panic over the air defense missiles.

“Air defense is working, be calm. Air defense missiles sometimes make a lot of noise, don’t worry. The main thing is that the air defense works efficiently, ”he wrote on October 1 on Facebook.

On Thursday evening, Yerevan reported an attack by four Azerbaijani drones. It was reported that the country’s air defense intercepted all four drones. According to preliminary data, one person died as a result of the attack.

On September 27, clashes between the forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan began in the region of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Baku and Yerevan blamed each other for the escalation of the conflict. By October 1, Armenia reported the death of 1,280 Azerbaijani soldiers and the destruction of several hundred enemy equipment, as well as helicopters and An-2 aircraft.

Baku denies these data and, in turn, reports about the death of about 2 thousand Armenian soldiers, the destruction of the S-300 complex, eight Grad installations and hundreds of other equipment. Yerevan also rejects these assessments.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Turkish army is supporting the Azerbaijani forces. Ankara noted that it is not going to send military to the conflict zone yet.

On September 30, the Armenian Ministry of Defense published a video with the movement of supposedly F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force in Karabakh.

Russia and the UN called on the parties to a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement.