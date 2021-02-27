The Armenian Defense Ministry urged not to involve the armed forces (AF) in the political processes in the republic. This is stated in a statement by the ministry, published on website Saturday, February 27th.

“We demand to refrain from making statements on behalf of the armed forces, not to involve the army in political processes, not to subordinate the country’s security to our own political interests,” the message says.

The press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry noted that the Armed Forces of the republic responsibly fulfill their functions for the protection and security of the state, regardless of policy.

“Dear compatriots! The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces are outside politics and will consistently continue steps aimed at implementing reforms and modernizing the defense sector, ”the statement reads.

Earlier on the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he had sent a proposal to the President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian to dismiss Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan.

After that, the press service of the President of Armenia reported that the head of state did not sign a decree on dismissing Gasparyan, whose resignation was sought by Pashinyan. It was reported that the president does not support any political force, but makes decisions based solely on national interests.

Earlier, on February 25, Pashinyan called on all soldiers and officers to protect the country’s borders and territorial integrity. According to Pashinyan, the people will not allow a military coup in Armenia.

On February 25, the Armenian Armed Forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan. The Prime Minister saw this as an attempt at a coup, calling on his supporters to take to the streets with protests, and Gasparyan to leave the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The opposition accuses the prime minister of “surrendering” Armenia after the signing of an agreement to end hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The document, which was signed by Baku and Yerevan with the mediation of Moscow, provides for a ceasefire in Karabakh, an exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer of several regions of the region by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the return of refugees home. Pashinyan considers the agreement the only way to end the bloodshed.