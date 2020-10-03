Representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan spoke on Friday, October 2, about the destruction of two unmanned aerial vehicles in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The destruction continues. Two more drones, ”he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier on Friday, the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan stated that Turkish military specialists are participating in the battles in Nagorno-Karabakh. Also, according to her, the Azerbaijani army uses Turkish weapons, including drones and fighters.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani side insists that it receives only moral support from Turkey.

On October 2, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that Azerbaijan has not yet turned to Turkey for help in the Karabakh conflict, but if necessary, it will receive it.

Another aggravation of the situation in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic took place on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and death among the military and civilians.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. In the course of the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region and seven adjacent regions.