Four servicemen were injured during the shelling of Armenian positions near the village of Sotk from Azerbaijan. This was announced on Thursday, May 11, by the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry in the Telegram channel.

The condition of two victims is assessed as satisfactory, and two others are of moderate severity. At the moment, their lives are not in danger.

Shortly before this, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that units of the Armed Forces (AF) of Azerbaijan fired in the direction of the Armenian positions in Sotk. In response to this, defensive-preventive measures were taken in Yerevan.

Later, the Armenian Defense Ministry noted that the tension in Sotk had significantly decreased. At the same time, relative stability is maintained in other parts of the border.

The shelling in the direction of the Armenian positions near the village of Sotk became known earlier on Thursday. The fire was from artillery and mortars. As a result, three Armenian soldiers were wounded.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that an employee of the country’s Armed Forces was seriously injured, he was taken to a medical facility.

Yerevan, in response, stated that the allegations of an alleged provocation “not true”.

Prior to this, on May 2, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin welcomes any assistance in resolving tensions between Yerevan and Baku on the basis of bilateral documents that were signed in the fall of 2020 with the participation of Russia.