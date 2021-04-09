The employees of the Armenian Defense Ministry were evacuated by helicopters after the relatives of the servicemen killed in Nagorno-Karabakh took the building of the department into a “siege”. Video footage of the incident posted Youtube-channel Aysor TV.

On April 9, the parents and wives of the dead servicemen staged a numerous protest action in Yerevan. They demanded that the ministry publish information on the progress of the search work, the condition of the prisoners of war and the process of their return. A few hours after the start of the protest, they blocked all entrances and exits from the building, as well as blocked the Gyumri-Yerevan and Gyumri-Vanadzor highways.

The footage shows how ministry employees are sent to the department’s helipad, after which they board the helicopter and leave the government complex. Law enforcement officials have not yet attempted to disperse the demonstrators.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, proclaimed independence from Azerbaijan, which it was part of during the Soviet era. The war began. In 1994, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) signed a truce.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and NKR. They continued until November 10, when Baku, Yerevan and Moscow adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.