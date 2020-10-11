The Armenian Defense Ministry denied Azerbaijan’s reports of shelling from the Armenian territory of the city of Ganja. Shushan Stepanyan, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry, reported this.

“This is misinformation,” Stepanyan quotes.RIA News“.

On October 11, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan reported that at least five people died as a result of a missile hit in a residential building in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja.

At the same time, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan reports on 28 victims of the rocket attack.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that Ganja came under fire from the territory of the Berd region of Armenia.

On October 10, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced the launching of missile strikes by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on populated areas in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, despite the declared ceasefire.

The day before, as a result of consultations held in Moscow on the initiative of the Russian side, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead.

In addition, the parties agreed, through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, to begin substantive negotiations for the earliest possible achievement of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and confirmed the invariability of the format of the negotiation process.

However, after reaching an agreement, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced on October 10 that the Azerbaijani armed forces had activated the use of drones in the southern direction of the contact line in Karabakh and about the death of 28 more NKR servicemen.

The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook that on Saturday the Azerbaijani armed forces fired rockets at villages in the vicinity of the city of Kapan, there are casualties and wounded.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied this information, calling it a provocation, and also announced the shelling of the Terter and Aghdam regions around Karabakh from the Armenian side.

On Saturday evening, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian armed forces had subjected the villages of Chemenli and Zangishali of the Aghdam region to heavy artillery fire, and a resident of the village of Chemenli in the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh died as a result of the explosion.

Another aggravation of the military conflict between Baku and Yerevan in Karabakh took place on September 27. The parties suffer losses among the military and civilian population. They blamed each other for aggravating the situation.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.