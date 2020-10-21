The Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the operation against Nagorno-Karabakh did not succeed and concentrated their main forces in the southern direction. Representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated this on October 20.

“There were two or three“ shock fists ”formed from military units numbering over 10 thousand people, that is, 15-16, possibly 20 thousand, including several thousand servicemen of special assault units. Each of them had over 100 tanks, the same amount of armored vehicles, 200-300 artillery pieces, including dozens of heavy MLRS, “Hovhannisyan said. Public television Armenia.

According to him, these “kulaks” did not break through the defensive lines of the Karabakh Defense Army, but in some areas the Armenian forces had to withdraw to the second line of defense in order to avoid casualties.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in turn, reported on Twitter about the destruction of two T-72 tanks, four BM-21 Grad MLRS, one D-30 howitzer and five enemy vehicles. In addition, they announced the destruction of Armenian armed units and a drone in the Gernaboi region during the fighting in the Gubadli direction.

On October 9, following negotiations held in Moscow at the initiative of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. However, hostilities resumed on the day appointed for the armistice. Baku and Yerevan continued to blame each other for attacks and deaths of civilians.

On October 17, an agreement was reached on a new truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It entered into force at midnight on October 18 (23:00 Moscow time on October 17), but a few hours later, Yerevan accused Baku of violating the regime, reporting about artillery and rocket attacks on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.