The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan reported on October 17 that the country’s air defense forces shot down two Azerbaijani drones in its airspace.

“Air defense units of the Armenian Armed Forces shot down two enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace of Armenia,” she wrote in Twitter…

The Armenian Foreign Ministry clarified that enemy aircraft were spotted near the settlements of Khnatsakh, Artsvanik, David Bek in the Syunik region.

In addition, the ministry told about the strikes inflicted by these drones on the infrastructure of the Armenian armed forces, as well as damage to the civilian objects of the country. There are no casualties, the ministry added.

On October 16 it became known that an air raid siren went off in the Armenian city of Kapan. It is noted that residents received an SMS with a call to go down to the bomb shelters.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of violating the ceasefire and strikes on its territory. Baku assures that “the enemy continues to fire” the Goranboy, Terter, Agdam, Agjabad and Fizuli regions of the country.

The aggravation of the conflict in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) began on September 27. Azerbaijan and Armenia blamed each other for shelling and death of civilians. As a result of negotiations in Moscow, the parties agreed on a ceasefire from October 10, but hostilities continue to this day.