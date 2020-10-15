The Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) shot down another SU-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force. Deputy Commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel Garik Movsesyan stated this during a press conference. The agency is broadcasting Aysor October 15th.

“Before the start of the press conference, we received information that another SU-25 of Azerbaijan was destroyed,” the military leader said.

It is not the first time that the Armenian Defense Ministry has reported on the destruction of the Su-25 bomber of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. In turn, the defense department of Azerbaijan periodically denies these reports.

Thus, on October 1, the representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan noted that that day three planes, two helicopters and six unmanned aerial vehicles of Azerbaijan were destroyed.

On October 5, press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page that conscript Arsen Markaryan shot down two Su-25 aircraft of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on October 1.

The Armenian defense department reported on two more downed Su-25s of the Azerbaijani Air Force on October 12 and 14.

The ceasefire agreement in the region was concluded on October 9 following the talks held in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side. Baku and Yerevan agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) the next day for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead.

However, after some time, the defense departments of Armenia and Azerbaijan again accused each other of shelling.

The aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Baku and Yerevan, which dispute the ownership of the region, blamed each other for escalating the conflict.