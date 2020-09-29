On Tuesday, September 29, a Turkish fighter jet shot down an Armenian air force SU-25. The pilot died as a result. Earlier, Turkey put forward a tough ultimatum to Armenia.

Ministry of Defense of Armenia stated that the clash occurred during an attack by Azerbaijani aircraft on populated areas.

“A Turkish fighter took off from the airfield of the Azerbaijani city of Ganja and covered the actions of Azerbaijani aviation and drones that attacked the settlements of Vardenis, Mets Masrik and Sotk in Armenia itself“, – said Press Secretary of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan…

According to the Telegram channel “Earlier then others. Almost“, Turkey denies information that its fighter shot down an Armenian Su-25.

Earlier it was reported that the ministries of defense of Armenia and Azerbaijan are reporting contradictory data on attacks and losses as a result of military operations.

