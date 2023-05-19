Minister of Economy of Armenia Kerobyan said that Ararat cognac will stop being supplied to Russia

The Yerevan Brandy Factory, which produces Ararat brandy, may stop supplying its products to Russia. This was stated by the Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan at a meeting of the commission of the parliament of the republic on economic issues, his words are quoted by Interfax.

The company belongs to the French company Pernod Ricard, which has already announced the withdrawal of a number of alcohol brands from Russia.

I have not received official information yet, but it seems that it is already official that the Yerevan Brandy Factory will stop exporting to Russia Vahan Kerobyan Minister of Economy of Armenia

Kerobyan added that this problem will affect the purchase of grapes from local farmers. He noted that more and more wine varieties are grown in Armenia, and cognac-oriented viticulture no longer dominates in the republic as much as it was 10-15 years ago, which allows diversifying production.

The Ararat brand has been owned by the French group Pernod Ricard since 1998, which stopped deliveries of products of various brands after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Russia accounted for more than 80 percent of the Yerevan Brandy Factory’s exports.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that international alcohol brands that have suspended exports to Russia do not control deliveries to the country through parallel imports.

For example, foreign brands of Johnnie Walker whiskey and Remy Martin cognac are still freely sold in Russia, despite the fact that their producers officially left the country after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

What alcohol brands will remain in Russia?

On April 11, Swedish vodka producer Absolut and its parent company Pernod Ricard announced the resumption of alcohol exports to Russia.

Paula Ericsson, Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications of the company, said that now the concern is exporting products within the framework of existing sanctions in an amount sufficient to maintain the functioning of the company and save jobs in the country.

On April 18, it became known that the manufacturer of Swedish vodka Absolut changed his mind about supplying alcohol to Russia.

“While recognizing also the obligation to care for our employees and partners, we cannot subject them to massive criticism in all forms. Therefore, The Absolut Company has decided to stop exporting its brand to Russia,” said Stephanie Durru, CEO of the company.

In January, it was reported that the leading Russian alcohol distributors Beluga Group, Luding Group and other large profile networks may start selling Jagermeister liqueur and Johnnie Walker whiskey. The companies received the declarations necessary for import to Russia at the end of 2022.

The decision of the strong alcohol producer Jagermeister to temporarily leave the Russian market became known on November 2. Soon the distributor announced that the liquor of the German company Mast-Jаgermeister would continue to be imported into Russia.

In the first quarter of 2023, the share of domestic wine in Russian stores and catering increased to 58.34 percent. The growth in the share of Russian wines is associated with the withdrawal of foreign brands from Russia and the start of Western sanctions, which disrupted supply chains. As a result, the market share of drinks from top exporters decreased: France, Italy and Spain. In the first quarter of 2023, Russian catering purchased 3.5 percent fewer imported wines year-on-year.

From January to March 2023, Georgia increased the supply of still wines to Russia by 49 percent. The main supplier of still wines to Russia is still Italy, which increased its exports to 13.4 million liters.

The final departure of Pernod Ricard will not cause problems with alcohol in Russia

Igor Kosarev, President of the Union of Producers of Alcoholic Products, in an interview with TASS expressed the opinion that the final withdrawal of the Pernod Ricard concern from the Russian market will not cause problems with the availability of alcohol, in particular tequila, gin, whiskey and liquors.

The expert recalled that last year the company had already suspended deliveries of Martell cognac, Ballantines and Jameson whiskey, Absolut vodka, Havana club rum to Russia and would probably refuse to import Chivas Regal whiskey, Olmeca tequila, Beefeater gin and Becherovka liqueur, which were supplied to 2022 and 2023.

Kosarev also noted that the consumption of these categories of alcoholic beverages in 2022 in Russia did not fall, but grew rather quickly.

Domestic manufacturers have learned to do something, Pernod Ricard’s competitors have increased supplies by something, something was delivered through parallel imports Igor Kosarev President of the Union of Producers of Alcoholic Products

Earlier it was reported that in January-February 2023, imports of wine and spirits to Russia increased by 23 percent in annual terms, to 79 million liters, setting a record for the beginning of the year over the past five years. The increase in supplies occurred after a significant reduction in 2022 due to the refusal of some companies to work in Russia.