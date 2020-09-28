On the morning of September 27, there was a sharp aggravation of the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. An armed conflict has resumed, which threatens to escalate into full-scale hostilities. Moreover, Russia, Turkey and all NATO countries are at risk of being drawn into them. Information from Yerevan, Baku and Stepanakert is the most contradictory. The parties accuse each other of aggression. Meanwhile, people are dying. The UN, the European Union, the United States are calling for an immediate ceasefire, but the authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia seem not to hear them. On Monday, September 28, the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung published an article in which a fairly objective analysis of the situation in the Caucasus is given. “FACTS” prepared a translation of this resonant material.

“Since Sunday morning, September 27, battles have been going on in the conflict region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus. Armenia and Azerbaijan introduced martial law and made accusations against each other. Intensified hostilities could have serious consequences.

From that day on, Armenia and Azerbaijan are on the brink of a new war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Both republics located in the South Caucasus claim this territory. On the front line, the most fierce fighting in the past four years is being waged. Helicopters, drones, tanks and heavy artillery are involved. The settlements on both sides, including the “capital” of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, are being shelled. Dozens of military and civilians were killed, as many were injured. Both sides of the conflict claim to inflict significant damage on the enemy. The warring countries blame each other for starting the offensive. However, the rhetoric itself, as well as the preparatory actions observed over several days and the time of the aggravation of the conflict, reinforce the point of view of Armenia, according to which Azerbaijan has taken an active offensive.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared martial law in the country and ordered the mobilization of the army. He called on other countries to mediate. Otherwise, according to him, the region faces a war that will go beyond its borders. Even earlier, the government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh declared martial law. Armenia considers itself the protector of the NKR, which, according to international law, belongs to Azerbaijan, but which has declared itself an independent state. NKR occupies seven provinces belonging to the territory of Azerbaijan. Yerevan views them as a security buffer. In the internal political sense, the region is closely connected with Armenia. The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh significantly affects the difficult situation in Armenia. The hope that thanks to Pashinyan, who belongs to a new political generation, would defuse the situation, was short-lived.

The Azerbaijani leadership, led by autocrat President Ilham Aliyev, has insisted since the beginning of heavy fighting on the morning of September 27 that the attack was carried out by Armenia, and Azerbaijan was forced to launch a counteroffensive. But the fact that simultaneously with the escalation on the border throughout Azerbaijan, the Internet speed dropped, and popular social networks, with the exception of Twitter, which is actively used in the propaganda struggle, were blocked, is hardly accidental.

For several days already, there have been reports in Azerbaijan about the conscription of conscripts for “military exercises”. This was followed by a statement by the NKR government in Stepanakert on the transfer of parliament to the city of Shusha, which Azerbaijan considers the historical center of Karabakh. In Baku, this caused a violent reaction, which probably accelerated the preparation for military operations. The statement of Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to President Aliyev on foreign policy issues, that Armenia must return all the occupied regions of Azerbaijan in order to end military clashes, testifies to the uncompromising position of Baku and also distracts attention from domestic political problems.

Russia, Turkey, several European states and the United States are indirectly involved in this conflict, which is mildly called “frozen”. Russia, France and the United States have been trying to mediate within the framework of the so-called OSCE Minsk Group for several years. However, no success was achieved, and fewer and fewer efforts were made. Now the escalation of tension has the potential to escalate into a war that will spill over into the borders of two warring neighbors.

Russia adheres to a dual position and is trying to maintain a not entirely honest neutrality. In Armenia, Moscow has a military base. In addition, Russia is the guarantor of Yerevan in its security policy, including within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Unlike Azerbaijan, Armenia took part in the major Russian exercise Kavkaz-2020 last week. However, in a political sense, the change of power in Armenia in 2018 did not pass without leaving a trace in bilateral relations with Russia. The Kremlin also maintains long and good relations with Aliyev, whose style of government is closer to Moscow and to whom Russia, as well as Armenia, supplies weapons.

Turkey is also intervening more actively than ever. On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan guaranteed his assistance to Azerbaijan. If Turkey directly intervenes in the conflict, and Russia, within the framework of its obligations, takes the side of Armenia, this could lead to a chain reaction, which will also affect NATO, since Turkey is a member of the Alliance. “

Translation by Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS” (original Markus Ackeret / Neue Zürcher Zeitung)

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Georgy Tuka, who worked as deputy minister for the temporarily occupied territories, compared the situation in Karabakh and in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

See also: Full-scale war in the Caucasus: what threatens the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

618

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter