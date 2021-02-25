The Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the country’s government. Reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Armenia”.

A special statement of the General Staff was signed by all the leadership, including Chief Onik Gasparyan, as well as the commanders of large military formations and the heads of all departments.

At the same time, the opposition party Dashnaktsutyun announced that the government had proved its incapacity and should leave as soon as possible. The party’s bureau is asked to refrain from repressions and actions that could further exacerbate the internal political situation.

Protests demanding Pashinyan to leave his post have continued in Armenia since the end of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The opposition forces accuse the prime minister of betraying the national interests of the country; they have created a political movement “For the Salvation of the Motherland”, which included representatives of 17 parties and organizations. In turn, Pashinyan said that he was clean before the people.

On September 27, 2020, battles began on the line of demarcation between Azerbaijan and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The parties accused each other of provocation. The clashes continued until November 10, when Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia adopted a joint ceasefire statement. As a result of the war, the Azerbaijani side regained a number of territories lost in the early 1990s.