The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Armenia, announcing “unfriendly steps”

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Armenian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Vagharshak Harutyunyan because of the “series of unfriendly steps” of the Transcaucasian republic, informs department in the Telegram channel.

He was also handed a note of protest because of the statements of the head of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova and the situation around the detention of Russian blogger Mikael Badalyan in the country.