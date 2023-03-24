Armenian Foreign Minister: Yerevan is making efforts to send UN and OSCE missions to Karabakh

Yerevan wants to send UN and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) missions to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this at a meeting of the relevant commission of the parliament of the republic, reports TASS

According to him, at the moment the country’s leadership “is making active efforts” to send international fact-finding missions to the region.

Earlier, Mirzoyan reported that Yerevan is not negotiating with Baku on the installation of a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor. He noted that in Armenia they are considered to be completed long ago, and pointed out that the legal regulation of the relevant issue is contained in the tripartite statement dated November 9, 2020.