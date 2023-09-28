Kirakosyan: Armenia is ready to sign an agreement with Russia on the Rome Statute of the ICC

Armenia is preparing to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). He threatens that the republic will have to comply with the court decision and arrest him in the event of a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yerevan assures that this will not happen.

Yerevan sent Moscow a proposal to conclude a bilateral agreement on this matter, said Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia’s representative on international legal issues.

We proposed that the Russian Federation conclude a bilateral agreement so that if the Rome Statute is ratified by Armenia, Russia’s fears will be dispelled Yeghishe KirakosyanRepresentative of Armenia on International Legal Affairs

According to him, even if Moscow does not want to sign the agreement, then all talk about the possible arrest of Putin is still unreasonable, since heads of state have immunity.

Moscow’s reaction

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that ratification of the ICC statute will lead Armenia to the most negative consequences in relations with Moscow. The diplomatic department explained that Yerevan was conveyed the position that ratification is unacceptable.

“Moscow proposed a compromise option that could suit both sides,” the ministry said. At the same time, it is alleged that the Armenian side did not take into account the reciprocal proposals.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov found it difficult to answer reporters what exactly is the essence of Yerevan’s proposal. He emphasized that if Armenia takes on international obligations, then “here we need to look at what it considers to prevail.” At the same time, he added that Yerevan had a certain argument in favor of adopting the Rome Statute.

Armenia is a sovereign state, and we, of course, hope that such decisions will not negatively affect our bilateral relations, because here we are talking about a statute that we do not recognize, we are not parties to it Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Armenia’s position

The Armenian government claims that the republic is considering the adoption of the ICC statute not against Russia, but to realize national interests. Moreover, Yerevan reported that they were holding consultations with Moscow regarding the possible adoption of the treaty.

The Rome Statute is being ratified not against the Russian Federation, but because of war crimes committed on the territory of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani side Edmon MarukyanArmenian Ambassador at Large

The Prime Minister of Armenia also stated that the need to adopt the statute is not related to Russian-Armenian relations, but is explained by the difficult situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

A week before the start of Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of government expressed confidence in the ratification of the statute to ensure the country’s security. Then he also emphasized the absence of claims against Moscow.

Repeated warnings from Moscow

Armenia began the process of ratifying the statute at the end of 2022. In the spring of 2023, the Constitutional Court of the Republic recognized adherence to international obligations as constitutional.

In September, Yerevan sent a bill to ratify the treaty to the National Assembly of the republic. The Russian Foreign Ministry immediately stated that their Armenian colleagues were warned about “the extremely negative consequences of their possible steps for bilateral relations with Russia.”

Moscow summoned the Ambassador of Yerevan to Russia, Harutyunyan, because of “a series of unfriendly steps,” which also included doubts on the part of the Armenian side about the advisability of allied ties” with Russia and within the CSTO.

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. Then the Kremlin reminded that Moscow does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court and considers its decisions to be void.