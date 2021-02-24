Armenia wanted to test the performance of Russian-made Iskander tactical missile systems (OTRK). A similar initiative was put forward by Andranik Kocharian, head of the Defense and Security Committee of the country’s parliament, a member of the faction of the ruling My Step party. His performance is published Interfax…

According to the politician, the authorities should carefully study the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who earlier said that Russian missiles “are not suitable for use.”

“Can you imagine if Pashinyan’s suspicions are confirmed? This means that we must all reconsider. We must think about the acquired weapons under strict control, ”Kocharian stressed.

At the same time, he admitted that he did not know whether the Iskander was really used by the Armenian side during the Karabakh conflict.

Earlier in February, Pashinyan, responding to criticism from former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who said he would have used Iskander on the fourth day of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, spoke about the inoperability of Russian OTRK. According to the prime minister, Russian missiles “do not fully explode.” In the Russian State Duma, Pashinyan was accused of lying for his statement.

In December 2020, the American magazine The National Interest wrote that the Iskander-M OTRK could become obsolete. The publication suggested that the complex can still find foreign buyers, among the candidates are Syria, Iran and the UAE.