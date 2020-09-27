Fighting broke out again in the conflict region in the South Caucasus. Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for this.

BAKU / ERIWAN dpa | In the conflict region Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, according to information from both sides, heavy fighting has broken out between the warring countries Azerbaijan and Armenia. The capital Stepanakert had been shelled, the people should take to safety, the authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh announced on Sunday. Numerous houses in villages were destroyed. There are also said to be injuries. A state of war would apply to the region. All operational residents aged 18 and over should be ready, according to the agencies.

Both sides blamed each other for the fighting. The shelling began early in the morning from the Azerbaijani side, wrote the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Facebook. “The entire responsibility for this lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” said the spokeswoman for the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

Yerevan therefore used helicopters and combat drones. Three enemy tanks were hit. Baku stressed that it was a counter-offensive on the front line. There were reports that a state of emergency had been imposed.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by Armenia, is part of the Islamic region of Azerbaijan under international law. Baku lost control of the area inhabited by Christian Karabakh Armenians in a war following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

A ceasefire has existed in the region since 1994, but it has been repeatedly broken. In July there was heavy fighting on the border between the warring republics; however, the fighting was hundreds of kilometers north of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia relies on Russia as a protective power, which has thousands of soldiers and weapons stationed there.