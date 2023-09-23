Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan addressed the United Nations General Assembly, saying, “The international community must make every effort to immediately deploy a joint mission of United Nations agencies in Nagorno-Karabakh with the aim of monitoring and assessing the human rights, humanitarian and security situation on the ground.”

An Azerbaijani soldier was injured in violation of the ceasefire in force with Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian peacekeeping force deployed in this region announced on Saturday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement: “A violation of the ceasefire was detected in the Mardakert region. A soldier in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was injured during an exchange of fire.”

According to the latest toll issued by the Armenian separatists, the military operation launched by Azerbaijan, which lasted 24 hours and ended at noon on Wednesday, led to the killing of at least 200 people and the injury of more than 400 others.