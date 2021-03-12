The Armed Forces of Armenia will hold large-scale tactical and tactical-professional exercises from March 16 to 20. With reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, reports Telegram-channel “Sputnik Armenia”.

The exercises will be held with the involvement of combined arms forces, special forces units. The main goal is to check the combat readiness of troops, control of the operational level, interaction, and conduct fire control drills.

7,500 servicemen will take part in the maneuvers, about 200 missile, rocket-artillery, artillery weapons, more than 150 anti-tank weapons, about 100 armored vehicles, more than 90 air defense systems, as well as aviation will be involved.

On March 11, it was reported that Armenian President Armen Sargsyan refused to appoint Artak Davtyan, the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, whose candidacy was proposed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Prior to that, the head of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan called Pashinyan’s decree on his dismissal unconstitutional.

The political crisis in Armenia turned into an acute phase after the military leadership demanded Pashinyan’s resignation and the dissolution of the government. They were later joined by police officers. Against this background, Pashinyan issued a decree dismissing Gasparyan from his post, but Sargsyan twice refused to sign the corresponding document.

Protests demanding Pashinyan to leave his post have continued in Armenia since the end of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Opposition forces accuse the prime minister of betraying the national interests of the country; they have created a political movement “For the Salvation of the Motherland”, which included representatives of 17 parties and organizations.