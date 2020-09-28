Armenia will use operational-tactical complexes “Iskander-M” if Turkey starts using F-16 fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh. About it RIA News said the Armenian ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan.

According to him, so far the Armenian side has enough air defense systems in service to eliminate Turkish and Azerbaijani drones.

“The military leadership has repeatedly stated that if the sword of Damocles in the form of Turkish F-16s hangs over the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, all measures will be taken, including the Iskander. That is, the Armenian Armed Forces will have to use their entire arsenal to ensure security, ”Toganyan threatened.

On September 27, clashes broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku reported that Armenian forces fired at Azerbaijani positions and settlements and announced a counteroffensive. Yerevan stated that Azerbaijan attacked the unrecognized republic. The Armenian side claims that 4,000 militants are fighting on the side of Azerbaijan, which Turkey has transferred from Syria.

The combat vehicles of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system were first spotted in Yerevan on September 16, 2016 at a rehearsal for the parade in honor of the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s independence. In the winter of 2016-2017, a number of Armenian officials, including President Serzh Sargsyan, officially confirmed that the republic’s military had a complex.