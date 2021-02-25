“ J He considers the statement by the general staff to be an attempt at a military coup. I invite all our supporters to come together at Place de la République. “ Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian sounded the tocsin via his Facebook page on Thursday morning. Immediately afterwards, he announced the dismissal of General Onik Gasparian, at the head of the staff. The head of government understood that he had to react quickly after the publication, that same day, of a press release signed by Gasparian and nearly 40 members of the army leadership calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the whole government, accused of no longer being “Able to take adequate decisions in this critical situation for the Armenian people”. Pachinian is notably held responsible for “Serious mistakes in foreign policy (which) brought the country to the brink of collapse”. And the soldiers to warn “Not to use force against fellow citizens whose children died defending the homeland and Artsakh”.

Strategic change vis-à-vis Russia

This clash between the military and the civil power, strong since the end of the war, has intensified in recent days with an interview granted on Tuesday to an Armenian media. Nikol Pachinian had questioned the reliability of the Russian weapon system during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to him, the Iskander with which the Armenian army has been equipped since 2016 “Did not explode or only 10% of them”, adding that these missiles are weapons of the 1980s. Above all, he had evoked the idea of ​​a change of strategic alliance with regard to Russia. “We need to clarify our long-term strategic agenda in the region and with the region. This is the most important thing we have to do ”, he explained. Words interpreted as a desire to turn our backs on Russia and get closer to NATO, of which Turkey is a member. This greatly displeased the army and particularly the Deputy Chief of Staff, Tigran Khatchatrian, known as “Hovo”, hero of the capture of Shushi (Nagorno-Karabakh) – now under the control of Azerbaijan -, who called to “The utmost caution in making such remarks which risk leading to a further worsening of relations with Armenia’s main military partner”. Pachinian then demanded his immediate dismissal.

The defeat in Karabakh does not pass

Beyond men, it is indeed a political confrontation in question. A clash that has been brewing particularly since the defeat in the Karabakh region, considered a national humiliation and for which Pachinian is designated as responsible. In the background can be guessed the relations with the regional powers: relations with Russia, whose links with Armenia are as historical as geographical, Turkey, responsible for the genocide at the beginning of the 20th century, which is now based on Azerbaijan, and the European Union, which made no secret of its support for Pashinian when he took power in May 2018. The new prime minister is seen as closer to Brussels than to Moscow. Russia was careful not to interfere Thursday. But she maintained contact with both Pachinian and her opponents, with the two sides each staging a demonstration in central Yerevan on Thursday. Turkey stabbed the prime minister in “Strongly condemning the coup”. Speaking to his supporters, in the middle of the street, the Prime Minister launched: “The military cannot take part in political processes and must obey the people and the elected authorities. ”