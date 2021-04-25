Armenia | The Prime Minister of Armenia resigned, continuing in office until the June elections

The humiliating defeat in the war over Nagorno-Karabakh has led to a political stalemate in the country.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pašinjan announced his resignation on Sunday, but said he intended to continue taking office until the early elections in June.

Pašinjan’s resignation has been claimed since November. He then signed a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia with Azerbaijan.

The agreement marked the end of a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result, Armenia had to cede to its better-equipped neighbor the territories it had held for three decades.

About 6,000 people died in the fighting. The humiliation suffered by Armenia in the war led to widespread protests, but Pašinjan has defended his actions, saying there was no other option. The June elections will be held to break the political impasse.

The 45-year-old Pašinjan came to power in 2018 with the support of extensive peaceful demonstrations.