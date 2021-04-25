Monday, April 26, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Armenia | The Prime Minister of Armenia resigned, continuing in office until the June elections

by admin
April 25, 2021
in World
0

The humiliating defeat in the war over Nagorno-Karabakh has led to a political stalemate in the country.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pašinjan announced his resignation on Sunday, but said he intended to continue taking office until the early elections in June.

Pašinjan’s resignation has been claimed since November. He then signed a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia with Azerbaijan.

The agreement marked the end of a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result, Armenia had to cede to its better-equipped neighbor the territories it had held for three decades.

About 6,000 people died in the fighting. The humiliation suffered by Armenia in the war led to widespread protests, but Pašinjan has defended his actions, saying there was no other option. The June elections will be held to break the political impasse.

The 45-year-old Pašinjan came to power in 2018 with the support of extensive peaceful demonstrations.

.
#Armenia #Prime #Minister #Armenia #resigned #continuing #office #June #elections

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Russia appreciated the decision of the President of the Czech Republic to tell the truth and not "cave in under the United States"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.