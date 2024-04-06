Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan announced the impossibility of reaching an agreement with Azerbaijan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan commented on the process of concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Minister about this spoke out in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

Mirzoyan emphasized that he sincerely believes in the historical opportunity to achieve long-term peace in the South Caucasus. He noted that Armenia is committed to the peace agenda

“We found a common language on many issues. But the parties cannot reach agreement on two important points,” said the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.