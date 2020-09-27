On Sunday, September 27, a military clash took place between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Moreover, both sides accuse each other of armed provocations. The first information about combat losses appeared.

According to Ministry of Defense of Armeniapublished in Facebook, Azerbaijani units attack on several sectors of the front line, using aircraft, drones, armored vehicles and artillery. During the fighting, the Azerbaijani armed forces lost 2 helicopters and 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as armored vehicles.

The fighting continues.

Also posted a video of the destruction of Azerbaijani tanks:

