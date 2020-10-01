A video with a map of the movements of the military aviation of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the zone of the Karabakh conflict was published on Facebook on September 30 by the official representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan.

The video shows the movement of Turkey’s F-16 fighters and Su-25 attack aircraft near the eastern border of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, it is noted that the Turkish command post E7-T is located near the borders of Armenia.

A day earlier, Stepanyan reported that a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian Su-25 in the airspace of Armenia. It was noted that the pilot was killed.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied the accusations and said that Turkish forces are not involved in the conflict.

Yerevan also reported that in a few days of the conflict, it destroyed 137 pieces of equipment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as shot down an An-2 plane, 76 drones and several helicopters.

Baku denies these data and, in turn, reports on the destruction of the forces of several battalions of the Armenian Armed Forces, eight Grad multiple launch rocket launchers and the S-300 complex. Armenia denies this.

The escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh took place on September 27. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling and offensive. Baku blames Yerevan for the aggravation of the situation.

Martial law and mobilization have been declared in Karabakh and Armenia. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Turkish army is supporting the Azerbaijani forces. Ankara and Baku deny this information.

Russia, the EU and the UN called on the parties to a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan remain tense over the issue of Karabakh ownership. The region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR in 1988, and after the military confrontation Baku lost control over it.