The Armenian Ministry of Defense showed photographs of the downed Su-25, which, according to the Armenian side, was shot down by a Turkish F-16 fighter. Reported by Telegram-channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

The dead pilot of the attack aircraft was Major of the Armed Forces Valery Danelin, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministry added that this “is not the first provocation of the Turkish Air Force,” reports RIA News… “On September 27, on the same section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Turkish F-16 aircraft violated the air border of Armenia and fired missiles in the direction of the Vardenis region,” the Foreign Ministry said.

On the eve of the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that an F-16 fighter of the Turkish Air Force shot down an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft. The press secretary of the Minister of Defense Shushan Stepanyan reported that the Turkish fighter took off from the airfield of the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. In Turkey, these data were denied, and Azerbaijan called the attack on the Su-25 a fantasy of Armenia and noted that it did not use the F-16 and, in general, combat aircraft.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), over which Baku and Yerevan have been waging a territorial dispute for 30 years, escalated on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line, and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.