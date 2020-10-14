The Karabakh air defense destroyed the Azerbaijani Su-25 attack aircraft. Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“Air defense units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft,” she said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a refutation of this information. They stressed that they did not use combat aircraft and did not raise a Su-25 combat aircraft into the sky.

Prior to this, the military department of the republic stated that artillery battles were continuing on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was reported that on October 13, the fighting in the northern direction of the contact line became one of the “most difficult” since the new aggravation of the conflict.

Let us remind you that the situation in this area escalated on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of unleashing hostilities. On October 10, a ceasefire agreement entered into force, but later the parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.