In response to the overthrow of the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in Kiev in 2014, Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and had parts of the Donbass occupied by forces loyal to Moscow. More than two years ago, Moscow then began a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war of aggression continues.

In the Caucasus, Russia was long considered Armenia’s protector. But relations have recently cooled. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is orienting his country towards the West. Russia then stood by and watched as Azerbaijani troops conquered the conflict region of Nagorno Karabakh, which is disputed between Yerevan and Baku.

Peskov stressed that Armenia continues to be seen as a “brother country and ally.” Russia wants to continue the cooperation. Moscow maintains a military base in Armenia.

