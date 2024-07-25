In the Caucasus, Russia was long considered Armenia’s protector. But relations have recently cooled. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is orienting his country towards the West. Russia then stood by and watched as Azerbaijani troops conquered the conflict region of Nagorno Karabakh, which is disputed between Yerevan and Baku.
Peskov stressed that Armenia continues to be seen as a “brother country and ally.” Russia wants to continue the cooperation. Moscow maintains a military base in Armenia.
