Yerevan will recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh if ​​Baku refuses to go through negotiations. This condition was disclosed by Armenian President Armen Sarkisian in an interview with Kommersant.

The head of state recalled that Yerevan has long suspended the process of recognizing the independence of the region so as not to complicate the negotiation process with Azerbaijan to resolve the conflict.

“That is, the non-recognition of independence by Armenia is connected only with the fact that the Armenian side wants to resolve the issue through peaceful negotiations. This is such a tunnel. And if at the end of this tunnel there is light – the light of a final peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem – then we can wait a little longer, ”the president explained.

However, if Baku, with Turkey’s support, refuses to negotiate, then Armenia will accept the recognition of the region’s independence. At the same time, Sargsyan expressed hope that the “light at the end of the tunnel” will not go out. In his words, otherwise, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh could develop into a completely different form – a much more tragic and large-scale war.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons from October 18 at 00:00 local time.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) is recognized by two partially recognized states – Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which the war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the NKR signed a truce. Military operations are resumed periodically.