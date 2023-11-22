Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Simonyan denies the country’s withdrawal from the CSTO

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan denies the country’s withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He is quoted TASS.

“Armenia did not make a decision to withdraw from the CSTO,” he said, commenting on the situation with the refusal of representatives of the republic to take part in the organization’s events, which are taking place in Minsk on November 22-23.