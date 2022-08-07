The Armenian Defense Ministry reported that a conscript soldier was wounded after shelling the Azerbaijani Armed Forces

After the shelling carried out by the Azerbaijani military, one conscript soldier of the Armenian army was wounded. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, reports TASS.

According to the agency, the shelling occurred on the eastern border. Armenian soldier Nver Armenovich Gevorkyan was wounded “from the enemy’s combat position located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.” His condition is still unknown.

Earlier it became known that the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused the Armenian Armed Forces of trying to aggravate the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was specified that the Armenian formations fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army 12 times, including from the side of Narimanli and Zyarkand on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. Azerbaijan “has taken adequate response measures.”