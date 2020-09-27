On September 27, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported on the deaths of 16 servicemen of the defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) as a result of the outbreak of an armed conflict on the line of contact with Azerbaijan.

“Deputy Defense Minister of Artsakh (unrecognized NKR – Ed.) Artur Sargsyan reports that the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, has lost 16 servicemen, there are more than a hundred wounded,” press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said on her Facebook page.

In addition, according to the ombudsman of the unrecognized NKR Artak Beglaryan, as a result of the hostilities, two civilians were killed, more than 30 civilians were injured, reports Interfax…

In Baku, they announced 19 injured as a result of shelling from the Armenian side. “The number of civilian casualties is currently 19. They were placed in hospitals, ”the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said. Earlier, the department reported 14 victims.

Earlier that day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had initiated an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh. In response, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated that the Armenian armed forces fired at the settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, there were killed and wounded among civilians. Yerevan, on the other hand, reported three destroyed tanks, two shot down helicopters and three enemy drones.

Later, the resident of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, declared martial law and general mobilization. The Armenian government has taken similar measures, writes “Gazeta.ru”… Azerbaijan, on the other hand, announced the introduction of martial law throughout the country and a curfew in a number of cities and regions from 28 September.