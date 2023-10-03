IAmid great tensions with Azerbaijan, Armenia has accused the hostile neighboring country of attacks on its border region in the South Caucasus. The Azerbaijani army shelled the Armenian region of Gegarkunik, killing one Armenian soldier and wounding two others in the town of Kut, the Defense Ministry in Yerevan said on Monday. The men were transporting food for Armenian border guards in a vehicle.

The already long strained relations between the two ex-Soviet republics have reached their lowest point since the authoritarian-led Azerbaijan attacked and conquered the Nagorno-Karabakh region two weeks ago. Although Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijani territory, the majority of it was inhabited by ethnic Armenians. Most of the approximately 120,000 residents have now fled to Armenia.

According to Armenian sources, around 200 people died and 400 others were injured in Nagorno-Karabakh during the brief but fierce Azerbaijani attacks. It is feared that the mass exodus will put an end to many centuries of Armenian life in the region.